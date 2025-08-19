Wonderful family! Loris Karius and his wife celebrate their daughter's birthday

Schalke goalkeeper Loris Karius, together with his stunning wife, TV presenter Diletta Leotta, celebrated the birthday of their daughter Aria. Leotta shared photos from the event on her Instagram page.

Leotta posted pictures from the celebration of their daughter's second birthday with Karius. The photos show the beaming parents with their daughter next to a massive birthday cake. It's worth noting that Diletta looked absolutely captivating in a semi-transparent dress.

Let us recall that Karius and Leotta have been together since 2022, and in 2023 they welcomed their daughter. The couple tied the knot last year in Italy.

Additionally, Diletta works as a football broadcast host for DAZN in Italy. Meanwhile, Karius lives in Germany, where he has been playing for Schalke from Gelsenkirchen since this winter. In the recently started season, the goalkeeper has appeared in two matches in the 2. Bundesliga.

Last season, he featured in only four games for Schalke, missing the end of the campaign due to a tibia injury.