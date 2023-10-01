RU RU NG NG
Main News With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League

With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League

Football news Today, 11:40
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The symbolic team of the Premier League in September PHOTO: Lexy Ilsley

On October 1st, the statistical portal WhoScored published the Premier League Team of the Month for September.

The team included three Newcastle players, with Kieran Trippier receiving the highest average rating among all players at 7.89.

The lineup also featured stars of the Premier League: Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka. The best goalkeeper was Roberto Sanchez from Chelsea.

The WhoScored Premier League Team of the Month:

Goalkeeper: Roberto Sanchez (Chelsea)

Defenders: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), James Tarkowski (Everton), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

Midfielders: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), James Maddison (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Forwards: Son Heung-Min (Tottenham), Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Popular news
Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news Today, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news Today, 09:02 Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
The culprits are punished. VAR officials banned from Premier League Football news Today, 08:13 Scandal in the Premier League. The referees who disallowed Dias' goal have been suspeтded from duty
The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury Football news Today, 00:49 The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury
Inter Miami failed to win again without Messi Football news Yesterday, 23:40 HIGHLIGHTS. Inter Miami failed to win again without Messi
Without Messi, Mbappé struggles to carry the load. PSG surprisingly failed to defeat the underdog Football news Yesterday, 13:49 Without Messi, Mbappé struggles to carry the load. PSG surprisingly failed to defeat the underdog
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:07 Lautaro Martinez commented on the victory over Salernitana Football news Today, 12:20 Ter Stegen: We need to improve our defensive game Football news Today, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League Football news Today, 11:40 Milan wants to sign Jonathan David Football news Today, 11:37 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 7 Football news Today, 11:30 Nottingham Forest didn't lose in ten men to Brentford Football news Today, 11:00 Manchester United have named Sancho's replacement Football news Today, 10:20 European giants in pursuit of Vermeeren Football news Today, 10:10 Colombian Luis Suarez scores hat-trick in 5 minutes in La Liga match Football news Today, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Sport Predictions
Football Today Roma vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football Today Atlético vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football Today Betis vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Torino vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Sassuolo vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Kayserispor vs Basaksehir prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Las Palmas vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 02 oct 2023 Fulham vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023