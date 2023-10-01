With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League

On October 1st, the statistical portal WhoScored published the Premier League Team of the Month for September.

The team included three Newcastle players, with Kieran Trippier receiving the highest average rating among all players at 7.89.

The lineup also featured stars of the Premier League: Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka. The best goalkeeper was Roberto Sanchez from Chelsea.

The WhoScored Premier League Team of the Month:

Goalkeeper: Roberto Sanchez (Chelsea)

Defenders: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), James Tarkowski (Everton), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

Midfielders: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), James Maddison (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Forwards: Son Heung-Min (Tottenham), Erling Haaland (Manchester City)