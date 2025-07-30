With a smile on his face. Mauro Icardi shares new photos from Galatasaray training

Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi is back on the training ground, working hard after recovering from the injury he suffered back in November last year. He took to Instagram to share snapshots from the club's base.

Icardi posted photos showing him taking part in full team training, beaming with a wide smile. The Argentine has fully recovered and is ready to return to the pitch.

Galatasaray are currently gearing up for the new season, playing a series of friendly matches. Icardi has yet to make the squad for these friendlies. The Turkish side will face Lazio in another warm-up game on August 2, before official fixtures kick off.

On August 8, the Lions will open their Turkish Super Lig campaign with an away match against Gazisehir in Gaziantep.

Meanwhile, trouble might be brewing at Galatasaray — Alvaro Morata missed a club training session, reportedly because he hasn't returned from Spain to Turkey.