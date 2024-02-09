Winner of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in seven years will play in Europe.

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 12:27
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
28-year-old winger Christian Bassogog, who triumphed with the Cameroonian national team at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, has returned to Europe after seven years of playing in China.

The winger has signed a contract with the Turkish Süper Lig team Ankaragücü. The employment agreement is valid until July 2025, and Bassogog's financial terms have not been disclosed.

Christian represented the Danish club Aalborg BK from 2015 to 2017, after which he went to play in China for seven years. In the local Super League, he played 134 matches, scoring 36 goals and providing 25 assists.

From 2016 to 2022, the player represented the Cameroonian national team, playing 42 matches. In these games, he scored six goals and provided one assist. In addition to winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, he also played one match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

