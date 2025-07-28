RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news William Carvalho Joins Pachuca in Surprise Liga MX Move

William Carvalho Joins Pachuca in Surprise Liga MX Move

Football news Today, 17:55
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
William Carvalho Joins Pachuca in Surprise Liga MX Move William Carvalho Joins Pachuca in Surprise Liga MX Move

As reported by Mediotiempo, Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho has officially signed with Liga MX side Pachuca, becoming one of the standout transfers of the 2025 Apertura. A UEFA Euro 2016 champion with Portugal and former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo, Carvalho arrives as a free agent after completing his stint at Real Betis.

Pachuca made the announcement through a cinematic video posted on social media, styled after Assassin’s Creed, where Carvalho walks in wearing a hood with the tagline: “The Iron Man, born to conquer.”

A defensive midfielder known for his physical strength and positional discipline, Carvalho may not have the same star power as recent Liga MX arrivals like Aaron Ramsey or Keylor Navas, but his résumé speaks volumes. In addition to his Euro 2016 title, he also won the UEFA Nations League and lifted trophies with Sporting CP and Betis, including the Copa del Rey.

Pachuca, which recently signed Brazilian striker Alemao, is clearly bolstering its roster for a serious run this tournament. With Carvalho’s leadership and experience, the Tuzos add depth and international pedigree to their midfield.

Related teams and leagues
Pachuca Pachuca Schedule Pachuca News Pachuca Transfers
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle Today, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Central Cordoba de Santiago 1 - 1 Defensa y Justicia Today, 17:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Central Cordoba de Santiago
1
Defensa y Justicia
1
90’
Banfield - : - Barracas Central Today, 19:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Barracas Central
-
19:00
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS 29 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
KuPS
-
11:00
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia 29 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Iberia 1999
-
FCI Levadia
-
12:00
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS 29 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
FC Differdange 03
-
TNS
-
14:00
Drita - : - FC Copenhagen 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Drita
-
FC Copenhagen
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Hamrun Spartans 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Hamrun Spartans
-
14:00
Barnet - : - Newport 29 july 2025, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Barnet
-
Newport
-
14:30
Inter Club d'Escaldes - : - Olimpija Ljubljana 29 july 2025, 14:30 Europa Conference League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
14:30
Zrinjski Mostar - : - Slovan Bratislava 29 july 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:30 Young "Tiger" Vitor Roque Struggles to Roar at Palmeiras Football news Today, 18:02 Gold Coast Knights – Auckland: can Auckland break through to the round of 16? Football news Today, 17:55 William Carvalho Joins Pachuca in Surprise Liga MX Move Football news Today, 17:25 Juanfer Quintero On His Return To River: “Gallardo Called Me, And I Couldn't Say No” Football news Today, 17:05 Crespo Praises São Paulo’s Character in Victory Over Fluminense Football news Today, 16:38 Atlético Madrid receives response from Enzo Millot. Decision expected soon Football news Today, 16:30 Argentina and Colombia Clash for a Spot in the Final Football news Today, 16:07 Everton hopes to boost attack with Manchester City legend Football news Today, 16:00 Scoreless Sunday: Historic 0-0 Streak Sets New Record in Argentina Football news Today, 15:29 The choice is made! Al-Ettifaq close to signing Relebohile Mofokeng
Sport Predictions
Football 29 july 2025 SD Raiders vs Macarthur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Western United vs Sydney: who will advance to the next round of the Australia Cup? Football 29 july 2025 Olympic Kingsway vs Melbourne Victory prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Kairat vs KuPS prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Iberia 1999 - Levadia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Drita vs Copenhagen: can Drita pull off an incredible comeback? Football 29 july 2025 SC Feyenoord vs Noordwijk prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Differdange vs New Saints prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Oxford United vs Leganés prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 29 July 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores