William Carvalho Joins Pachuca in Surprise Liga MX Move

As reported by Mediotiempo, Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho has officially signed with Liga MX side Pachuca, becoming one of the standout transfers of the 2025 Apertura. A UEFA Euro 2016 champion with Portugal and former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo, Carvalho arrives as a free agent after completing his stint at Real Betis.

Pachuca made the announcement through a cinematic video posted on social media, styled after Assassin’s Creed, where Carvalho walks in wearing a hood with the tagline: “The Iron Man, born to conquer.”

A defensive midfielder known for his physical strength and positional discipline, Carvalho may not have the same star power as recent Liga MX arrivals like Aaron Ramsey or Keylor Navas, but his résumé speaks volumes. In addition to his Euro 2016 title, he also won the UEFA Nations League and lifted trophies with Sporting CP and Betis, including the Copa del Rey.

Pachuca, which recently signed Brazilian striker Alemao, is clearly bolstering its roster for a serious run this tournament. With Carvalho’s leadership and experience, the Tuzos add depth and international pedigree to their midfield.