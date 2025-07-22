Pachuca Signs Alemao to Fill the Void Left by Rondón

As reported by Debate, Brazilian striker Alexandre Zurawski, known as Alemao, has been officially unveiled as a new player for Pachuca. The 27-year-old arrives to replace Salomón Rondón, who recently joined Real Oviedo. The transfer aligns with the strategy of Grupo Pachuca, which owns both clubs as well as León in Mexico and Everton in Chile.

Alemao was a standout performer for Oviedo last season in Spain’s second division, scoring 22 goals and assisting five times in 84 matches, playing a key role in the club’s promotion to LaLiga. Born in Campo Erê, Brazil, he also played for Novo Hamburgo, Avaí, Brasil de Pelotas, and Internacional, where he tallied 14 goals and five assists over 71 appearances.

Pachuca, under Jaime Lozano, has had a strong start to the Apertura 2025, winning both of its opening matches. With attackers like Jhonder Cádiz, Oussama Idrissi, Robert Kenedy, and Gastón Togni already making an impact, Alemao could make his debut this Saturday against Mazatlán and aims to become the team’s new offensive leader.