Will they stop the trend? The Premier League to review financial rules for newly promoted clubs

Will a spending cap be introduced?
Football news Today, 16:34
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
The issue of newly promoted clubs dropping straight back down from the Premier League has come to the forefront at the start of the season. Over the past two years, all three clubs that rose from the Championship returned a year later, unable to establish themselves among the elite.

According to The Times, the main topic of discussion at the upcoming league representatives' meeting will be the economic and financial regulations. The goal is to develop new mechanisms that will help newcomers adapt better and genuinely compete for survival in the top flight.

Examples include Ipswich, Southampton, and Leicester, who earned promotion to the Premier League for the 2023/24 season but were relegated just a year later. This scenario has now occurred for the second consecutive year, reinforcing the view that the current Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) don't provide enough support for newcomers. The gap between clubs continues to widen.

Additionally, the introduction of a spending cap is being discussed: salaries, transfer fees, and agent commissions would not be allowed to exceed 85% of a club's revenue. UEFA already enforces a similar rule, but with a stricter limit of 70%.

Premier League clubs are also demanding that the sanctions for exceeding the cap—such as fines and possible sporting penalties—be clearly defined in advance, so they are prepared to implement them as soon as the new rules come into effect.

