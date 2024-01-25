RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Tennis news Will she defend her title? The first Australian Open finalist has been announced

Will she defend her title? The first Australian Open finalist has been announced

Tennis news Today, 05:53
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Will she defend her title? The first Australian Open finalist has been announced Getty Images

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka has become the first finalist of the Australian Open 2024.

In the semifinal, the 25-year-old tennis player defeated 19-year-old American Coco Gauff, who is ranked fourth in the world, in straight sets.

Gauff had a shaky start, conceding a game on her serve early in the match. However, she managed to regroup and excelled on the return. Ultimately, both players won three games each on their opponent's serve, reaching a tiebreak where Sabalenka emerged victorious with a score of 7-2.

In the second set, the opponents held serve for eight consecutive games, but Gauff eventually conceded nine games and lost 4-6.

Sabalenka is the reigning champion of the Australian Open and has not dropped a set in the current tournament.

Her opponent in the final will be determined in the match between Dayana Yastremska and Zheng Qinwen.

Popular news
Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey Football news Yesterday, 18:07 Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey
Morocco wins and DR Congo draws. Results of Group F in the AFCON Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Morocco wins and DR Congo draws. Results of Group F in the AFCON
They played golf and chess. Hazard met with a ball boy he hit 11 years ago Football news Yesterday, 16:50 They played golf and chess. Hazard met with a ball boy he hit 11 years ago
Another resignation at ACON. Tunisia national team fires head coach Football news Yesterday, 15:10 Another retirement at AFCON. Tunisia national team fires head coach
The Algerian national team has forced the resignation of its head coach Football news Yesterday, 13:03 The Algerian national team has forced the resignation of its head coach
Zverev triumphed over Alcaraz Garcia, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open Tennis news Yesterday, 09:42 Zverev triumphed over Alcaraz Garcia, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:42 The world champion will sign a contract with an outsider of Serie A Football news Today, 06:28 Legendary Andriy Shevchenko takes charge of Ukrainian football Tennis news Today, 05:53 Will she defend her title? The first Australian Open finalist has been announced Football news Today, 05:24 UEFA scandal. Milan legend resigns over disagreement with Ceferin Football news Today, 05:21 It is known why Manchester United refused to sign Benzema Football news Today, 05:00 Paris Saint-Germain is targeting another defender from a Serie A club Football news Today, 04:54 Chelsea considers transfer option for Aston Villa reserve forward Football news Today, 04:29 The UEFA president has again spoken extremely negatively about Super League Football news Today, 04:20 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed Spanish La Liga deal Football news Today, 04:15 Mendy staying at Real Madrid, unfazed by potential star competition
Sport Predictions
Football Today Saudi Arabia vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football Today Kyrgyzstan vs Oman prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Basketball Today Fenerbahçe vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football Today Bournemouth vs Swansea City prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Hockey Today Tampa Bay Lightning vs Arizona Coyotes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Basketball Today Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Basketball 26 jan 2024 Anadolu vs Monaco prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024