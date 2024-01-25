Will she defend her title? The first Australian Open finalist has been announced

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka has become the first finalist of the Australian Open 2024.

In the semifinal, the 25-year-old tennis player defeated 19-year-old American Coco Gauff, who is ranked fourth in the world, in straight sets.

Gauff had a shaky start, conceding a game on her serve early in the match. However, she managed to regroup and excelled on the return. Ultimately, both players won three games each on their opponent's serve, reaching a tiebreak where Sabalenka emerged victorious with a score of 7-2.

In the second set, the opponents held serve for eight consecutive games, but Gauff eventually conceded nine games and lost 4-6.

Sabalenka is the reigning champion of the Australian Open and has not dropped a set in the current tournament.

Her opponent in the final will be determined in the match between Dayana Yastremska and Zheng Qinwen.