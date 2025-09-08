Wild emotions. Fight breaks out in Thailand vs Iraq clash
A dramatic finish to the match.
Football news Today, 06:59Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Photo: https://x.com/theaseanball
In the final of the King’s Cup of Thailand, the host nation faced Iraq — and the game ended in chaos as a full-blown brawl erupted between the two sides.
Details: A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) showed an Iraqi player committing a brutal foul on an opponent. Thailand’s players reacted sharply, sparking a confrontation between both teams.
Iraq held on to a narrow 1-0 lead to clinch the King’s Cup of Thailand title.
Reminder: Barcelona winger Raphinha visited Disneyland with his young son and voiced his frustration over the way staff treated his child, accusing them of racism.