Wild emotions. Fight breaks out in Thailand vs Iraq clash

In the final of the King’s Cup of Thailand, the host nation faced Iraq — and the game ended in chaos as a full-blown brawl erupted between the two sides.

Details: A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) showed an Iraqi player committing a brutal foul on an opponent. Thailand’s players reacted sharply, sparking a confrontation between both teams.

They just couldn’t stop Chanathip. He came on in the second half and tore their defense apart, making them look pathetic. That must’ve crushed their pride. 🥸 https://t.co/D5qo0NR1LA pic.twitter.com/mSWvBmptVM — All Things Thai Football 🇹🇭 (@ThaiFootballs) September 7, 2025

Iraq held on to a narrow 1-0 lead to clinch the King’s Cup of Thailand title.

