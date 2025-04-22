Why Raúl Ruidíaz Didn't Return to Universitario – and What Comes Next

Raúl Ruidíaz’s highly anticipated return to Universitario never materialized. According to Cancheros TV, club executive Jean Ferrari shared the details behind the failed negotiations and explained the current stance on a potential reunion.

Ferrari revealed that efforts were made to bring Ruidíaz back during the club’s centennial celebrations. “I secured the sponsor, and though the conditions were tough, we pushed to make it happen. Valera was suspended, and everything aligned,” Ferrari explained. But the talks stalled when the player himself backed away. “He told me, ‘I’ll probably renew my contract, so let’s just leave it at that.’”

At the start of 2025, Ruidíaz became a free agent and once again expressed interest in returning. This time, however, the club declined. “Our priority was extending contracts with our back-to-back champions. His demands didn’t fit our budget or timeline,” Ferrari said. He also stressed the importance of fiscal responsibility. “I won’t compromise our finances. I follow a strict structure.”

Now playing for Atlético Grau, Ruidíaz recently made his debut against Alianza Universidad. Despite the missed opportunities, Ferrari didn’t rule out future talks. “If he proves himself locally, and we believe he can deliver, we’ll make an offer. The door will always be open for players who truly want to be here.”