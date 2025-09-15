RU RU ES ES FR FR
Why Did Real Madrid's Training Start an Hour Late?

Why Did Real Madrid’s Training Start an Hour Late?

What caused the delay?
Today, 07:22
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Why Did Real Madrid’s Training Start an Hour Late? Getty Images

Real Madrid are preparing for the start of the UEFA Champions League, but their Monday training session on September 15 kicked off later than scheduled.

Details: According to insider José Luis Sánchez, the session began one hour later than planned because La Liga officials arrived at Valdebebas to conduct doping tests on the players.

Earlier we reported that Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso delivered sharp criticism of referee Gil Manzano after the match against Real Sociedad. The biggest controversy came in the first half when defender Dean Huijsen was shown a red card — a decision many within the Madrid camp felt was excessively harsh.

Reminder: Real Madrid will begin their new Champions League campaign against French side Marseille. That match will be played on Tuesday, September 16.

