“Who’s going to pass me the ball now?” – Messi reacts to Alba’s retirement

A heartfelt message from the legend.

Jordi Alba has announced his retirement from football, with this MLS season set to be his last. Messi couldn’t ignore the news.

Details: The Argentine star reacted to Alba’s retirement announcement by leaving a comment under his Instagram post.

Quote: “Thank you, Jordi. I’m going to miss you so much. After all the moments we’ve shared, it’ll feel strange to look to my left and not see you there… It’s incredible how many times you’ve helped me over the years. Who’s going to pass me the ball now???” wrote Lionel.

Alba spent 11 years at Barcelona’s first team, making 459 appearances, scoring 27 goals, and providing 99 assists. His contract with Inter Miami runs until December 2027.

During his career, he won the La Liga and Copa del Rey titles four times each, lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy, and claimed the UEFA Super Cup.

Reminder: It was recently announced that 37-year-old defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets of Inter Miami has announced his retirement from professional football.