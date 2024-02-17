Who will Usyk fight if the bout with Fury doesn't happen?

Sergey Lapin, the head of the team of the WBA, WBO, IBO, and IBF heavyweight champion, Alexander Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs), shared his opinion on the potential replacement of Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) in the bout against the Ukrainian. Lapin expressed hope that Usyk would get the chance to face Fury on May 18th, but if Fury continues to evade, they have the option to replace him with Filip Hrgovic (17-0, 14 KOs).

"I hope Usyk gets the chance to settle the score with Fury on May 18th, but if he continues to run away, we have a provision in the agreement to replace Fury with Filip Hrgovic. Hrgovic is the backup opponent, so the show will go on regardless of whether he fights, as confirmed by His Excellency Turki Al-Ash-Sheikh," - Lapin said in an interview with British Boxing News.

It's worth noting that on May 18th, Fury is scheduled to have a unification bout against Usyk. Initially, the championship bout was planned for February 17th but was postponed due to a cut Fury sustained in training camp.