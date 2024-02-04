Arsenal vs Liverpool Predicted line-ups and latest news

Today, at the Emirates Stadium, the pivotal match of the 23rd round, perhaps the entire second half of the Premier League season, will take place, where Arsenal will host Liverpool.

Several well-known resources such as Sofascore, Fotmob, Besoccer, and Whoscored have already put forth their assumptions about the possible starting line-ups for each team.

It's worth noting that both teams have a considerable number of players, including key ones, in the infirmary, and one player from each side has been called up to represent the Japanese national team at the 2023 Asian Cup.

The list of injured players for the Gunners is shorter than that of their current opponents. Currently, Thomas Partey, Yurien Timber, and the possibility of Fabio Vieira taking the field remain in question.

For Liverpool, ahead of today's match, Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip, Mohamed Salah, Thiago, and Konstantinos Tsimikas are sidelined, and it's uncertain whether Darwin Nunez will be able to assist his team.

Additionally, Takehiro Tomiyasu for Arsenal and Wataru Endo for the Reds have been called up for international duty.

All four sources nearly unanimously agree on who will start for Arsenal. The only difference lies on the left flank of midfield, where Sofascore, Besoccer, and Whoscored place Emile Smith Rowe, while Fotmob suggests Kai Havertz.

Arsenal's predicted lineup:

Raya – Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, White – Smith Rowe/Havertz, Rice, Etebo – Martinelli, Jesus, Saka

In Liverpool's starting lineup, the sources also differ on one player's position. This pertains to the right flank of the defense, where Sofascore and Fotmob place Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Besoccer and Whoscored opt for Conor Bradley. Otherwise, the opinions of all sources align.

Liverpool's predicted lineup:

Alisson – Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold/Bradley – Jones, MacAllister, Soboslai – Diaz, Nunez, Jota.

A reminder that the match is scheduled to kick off at 17:30 CET.