Who has the highest score? WhoScored has named the team of the week for the Champions League

WhoScored has unveiled its version of the best team of the week following the Champions League matchday. This week marked the commencement of the first leg matches playoff in the prestigious European club tournament.

Midfielder Phil Foden from Manchester City received the highest rating (8.91). The goal and assist by the Englishman aided City in securing a convincing victory over Copenhagen (3:1). Additionally, in that match, Foden provided two key passes and attempted five shots on target.

In the top three players with the highest ratings, goalkeeper Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid (8.78) and winger Brahim Diaz from the Whites (8.69) also featured prominently.

The complete WhoScored team of the week for the Champions League matchday is as follows

The Champions League Round of 16 will continue next week. On Tuesday, February 20th, Inter will host Atlético, while Borussia Dortmund will travel to PSV.