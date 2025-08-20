Whitecaps Secure Hamburg Captain Sebastian Schonlau on Deal Until 2027

Vancouver Whitecaps’ German connection continues to grow. Just 48 hours after Thomas Müller’s debut at BC Place, the club has reached an agreement with Hamburg for centre back Sebastian Schonlau, Sky Sports reported.

The 31-year-old defender is set to arrive in Vancouver on Wednesday to undergo a medical. Schonlau made 102 appearances for Hamburg since 2021, wearing the captain’s armband and playing a pivotal role in the club’s long-awaited promotion back to the Bundesliga last season after a six-year absence.

A product of SC Verl and with a spell at SC Paderborn, Schonlau has competed across all four tiers of German professional soccer. The transfer fee is reportedly in the low six-figure range, and his contract with the Whitecaps will run through 2027, adding leadership and depth to a squad already boosted by Müller’s arrival.