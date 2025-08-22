What were they thinking? Viral video from the Romanian Cup draw

The public is rife with conspiracy theories about how football officials try to influence tournament draws—one of the most popular being the heating or cooling of balls so that the 'right' team can be picked by touch. But in Romania, they went for a completely different approach.

Details: During the playoff round draw of the Cup, the organizers apparently miscalculated the number of team balls for the container used, and there were simply too many to mix them thoroughly.

This led to an awkward incident involving a local Superliga side—Farul Constanța. One of the draw participants seemed to fish for the desired ball while trying not to draw attention. As a result, Farul's opponent turned out to be the Liga I side, Corvinul Hunedoara.

Reminder: The Romanian Cup follows a rather unusual system for a knockout tournament. There are two qualifying rounds, then four knockout rounds, followed by a group stage, and then a return to knockout ties from the quarterfinals onwards. In the last round before the group phase, Farul will face Corvinul.