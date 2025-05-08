What Each Liga MX Team Needs to Reach the Clausura 2025 Semifinals

The Clausura 2025 Liga MX Playoffs are heating up as the quarterfinals head into their second legs, and each team knows exactly what they need to do to move on. Until the semifinals, league position serves as the first tiebreaker, giving an advantage to Toluca, América, Cruz Azul, and Tigres, who all finished higher in the regular season standings.

In the clash between Monterrey and Toluca, Rayados grabbed a crucial 3-2 win at home. For the second leg, Monterrey will advance with either a win or a draw. Toluca, however, needs to win outright in front of their home fans—any victory sends them through due to their higher position on the table.

Meanwhile, América and Pachuca played to a scoreless draw in their first leg. That result works in América’s favor, as they’ll move on with any draw or win in the return leg. Pachuca must win at the Estadio Azteca to qualify.

The other two matchups—Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa and Tigres vs. Chivas—will be decided under the same rule. The higher-seeded teams only need to draw on aggregate, while their opponents must win outright in the second leg.