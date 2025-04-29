What are Nasruddin Nabi's biggest fears as the season draws to a close?

Since the arrival of Nasreddine Nabi, the fans were optimistic that the Tunisian's arrival would be a good thing for the team, which is what happened in the first part of the season, but in the second part of the season, the results started to decline and now the team is in ninth place in the Betway Premiership.

With just eight victories, six draws, and eleven losses in 25 league outings, the team sits uncomfortably in ninth position with only 30 points. Their situation grows increasingly concerning as they hover just seven points above the relegation zone, where Cape Town City FC currently languish in 15th. The squad's alarming six-match winless run highlights their ongoing difficulties.

Failing to break into the top eight represents a significant setback for the club, particularly after their underwhelming 10th-place finish last season. Compounding their woes, they missed out on MTN8 qualification and suffered an early elimination from the Carling Knockout Cup—further evidence of a campaign that has failed to meet expectations.

"The current situation is completely unacceptable - there are no excuses," admitted a frustrated Nabi. "While poor results are troubling, what truly concerns me is that we've completely abandoned our playing philosophy. This loss of identity is far more worrying than any defeat."

Reflecting on recent performances, the coach added: "The statistics from our matches tell their own story. We can analyze them endlessly, but the brutal truth is we're in crisis. In earlier games, at least we maintained structure - creating chances even if finishing was poor, getting exposed only on counters. But now? We've collapsed completely."

Nabi emphasized accountability, stating: "I could walk you through every setback from recent weeks, but explanations won't change our reality. When a team forgets how to play its own game, that's not just bad form - it's a fundamental breakdown that demands immediate solutions."