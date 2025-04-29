RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news What are Nasruddin Nabi's biggest fears as the season draws to a close?

What are Nasruddin Nabi's biggest fears as the season draws to a close?

Football news Today, 08:24
Hazem Mlhem Hazem Mlhem Dailysports's expert
What are Nasruddin Nabi's biggest fears as the season draws to a close? What are Nasruddin Nabi's biggest fears as the season draws to a close?

Since the arrival of Nasreddine Nabi, the fans were optimistic that the Tunisian's arrival would be a good thing for the team, which is what happened in the first part of the season, but in the second part of the season, the results started to decline and now the team is in ninth place in the Betway Premiership.

With just eight victories, six draws, and eleven losses in 25 league outings, the team sits uncomfortably in ninth position with only 30 points. Their situation grows increasingly concerning as they hover just seven points above the relegation zone, where Cape Town City FC currently languish in 15th. The squad's alarming six-match winless run highlights their ongoing difficulties.

Failing to break into the top eight represents a significant setback for the club, particularly after their underwhelming 10th-place finish last season. Compounding their woes, they missed out on MTN8 qualification and suffered an early elimination from the Carling Knockout Cup—further evidence of a campaign that has failed to meet expectations.

"The current situation is completely unacceptable - there are no excuses," admitted a frustrated Nabi. "While poor results are troubling, what truly concerns me is that we've completely abandoned our playing philosophy. This loss of identity is far more worrying than any defeat."

Reflecting on recent performances, the coach added: "The statistics from our matches tell their own story. We can analyze them endlessly, but the brutal truth is we're in crisis. In earlier games, at least we maintained structure - creating chances even if finishing was poor, getting exposed only on counters. But now? We've collapsed completely."

Nabi emphasized accountability, stating: "I could walk you through every setback from recent weeks, but explanations won't change our reality. When a team forgets how to play its own game, that's not just bad form - it's a fundamental breakdown that demands immediate solutions."

Popular news
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news Today, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle Yesterday, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 27 apr 2025, 16:05 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news 26 apr 2025, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Quiz: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams? Football news 25 apr 2025, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Articles 24 apr 2025, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Arsenal - : - Paris Saint-Germain Today, 15:00 Champions League
Arsenal
-
Paris Saint-Germain
-
15:00
Club Atletico Platense - : - Talleres Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Talleres
-
18:00
Newell's Old Boys - : - Huracan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Newell's Old Boys
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Stellenbosch - : - Chippa United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Stellenbosch
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Richards Bay 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Richards Bay
-
13:30
Orlando Pirates - : - Sekhukhune United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Orlando Pirates
-
Sekhukhune United
-
13:30
Barcelona - : - Inter 30 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Barcelona
-
Inter
-
15:00
Atletico Tucuman - : - Independiente 30 apr 2025, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
-
Independiente
-
20:00
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 09:15 “Have a great Tuesday!” Arturo Vidal shares his great mood with fans Football news Today, 08:42 Flick names Barcelona's main goalkeeper for the Champions League. Here is a surprise in La Liga Football news Today, 08:29 Preparing for the Champions League semifinal. Lamine Yamal at Barcelona training Football news Today, 08:24 What are Nasruddin Nabi's biggest fears as the season draws to a close? Football news Today, 08:16 Is a return to South Africa near? Wydad announces departure of former Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena Lifestyle Today, 07:59 Continues intense training even after championship. Mo Salah shares a personal gym photo Football news Today, 07:45 Nabi reveals behind-the-scenes talk with Kaizer Chiefs players after defeat by Gallants Lifestyle Today, 07:33 Wanda Nara shares personal photos with Mauro Icardi's daughters amid another scandal with him Football news Today, 07:19 Shearer believes Arsenal should not fear PSG after triumph over Real Football news Today, 06:56 Pogba not in concrete talks with D.C. United
Sport Predictions
Football Today Enppi vs Ghazl El Mahalla: Can Enppi escape the relegation zone Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and H2H - April 29, 2025 Basketball Today Paris Basketball vs Fenerbahçe: prediction and bet for the match on April 29, 2025 Football Today Arsenal vs PSG prediction: will both teams score? Basketball Today Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game Football Today Platense vs Talleres Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Football Today Newell's Old Boys vs Atletico Huracan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and H2H — April 30, 2025 Football 30 apr 2025 Haras El Hodood vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores