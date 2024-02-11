RU RU NG NG
What an upset! 2020 Olympic champion Hafnaoui failed to qualify for the 400m at the World Champs

What an upset! 2020 Olympic champion Hafnaoui failed to qualify for the 400m at the World Champs

Today, 08:31
Ileana Sanchez
What an upset! Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui came seventeenth in the 400m freestyle heats Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

The 2020 Olympic 400m freestyle champion, Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui, has had a disappointing start to the new season.

At the World Aquatics Championships, which started today in Qatar, Hafnaoui didn't even qualify and finished only seventeenth. Hafnaoui clocked a time of 3:48.05 - which is almost four seconds more (3:44.37) than it took Elia Winnington, who won the qualification.

At the current World Championships, Hafnaoui will also compete in the 800 and 1500 metres heats.

The 2024 FINA World Championships take place in Doha, Qatar from 2 to 18 February. Apart from swimming, the current forum also features diving, artistic swimming, high diving, open water swimming and water polo. Some top swimmers have decided to skip the World Championships in Doha and concentrate on preparing for the 2024 Olympics.

