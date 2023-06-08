West Ham reacted to the behavior of their fans in the Conference League finals

West Ham criticized the behavior of their fans during the Conference League final against Fiorentina (2-1).

During the first half, glasses were fired at Italian defender Cristiano Biraghi from the English stand. One of them cut his head open.

West Ham stated that such behavior is not welcomed by the club and the majority of its fans.

The club will cooperate with law enforcement agencies to clarify the circumstances of the incident and find the culprits.

If the perpetrators can be identified, then they will not be able to visit the stadium and travel with the club.