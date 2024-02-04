RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news "We have to show courage and passion". Harry Kane announces tough test for Bayern

"We have to show courage and passion". Harry Kane announces tough test for Bayern

Football news 04 feb 2024, 02:25
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
"We have to show courage and passion". Harry Kane announces tough test for Bayern "We have to show courage and passion". Harry Kane announces tough test for Bayern

Harry Kane is in his debut season in the Bundesliga but has already broken numerous records and reached incredible heights. The Englishman has equaled the seventeen-year record held by Luca Toni, scoring 24 goals for Bayern Munich in the German Championship, the latest of which came against Borussia Mönchengladbach in yesterday's match (3-1).

After this game, the captain of the English national team stated that the next match for Bayern would be a real test, and the team needed to be prepared for it. The next time Kane's team takes the field will be against the Bundesliga leader, Bayer Leverkusen.

Speaking to reporters, Kane said:

"We know that a really tough challenge awaits us on Saturday. They are a good team and play good football, but as always, football is something more. We must fight, show courage, and passion. And that's what we will do."

The former Tottenham star has demonstrated excellent form since moving to Munich in the summer. In 27 matches in all competitions, the forward has scored 28 goals and provided eight assists. He is on track to break the league's absolute record, currently held by Robert Lewandowski. In the 2020/21 season, the Pole managed to find the net 41 times against opponents.

Related teams and leagues
Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa
A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined Football news Today, 11:59 A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined
Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 17:02 Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League
PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures Tennis news 04 feb 2024, 06:26 PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures
The referee used physical force. The AFCON match ended in a big scandal Football news 03 feb 2024, 15:11 The referee used physical force. The AFCON match ended in a big scandal
Mbappé has decided to move to Real Madrid Football news 03 feb 2024, 15:08 Mbappé has decided to move to Real Madrid
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024