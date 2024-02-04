"We have to show courage and passion". Harry Kane announces tough test for Bayern

Harry Kane is in his debut season in the Bundesliga but has already broken numerous records and reached incredible heights. The Englishman has equaled the seventeen-year record held by Luca Toni, scoring 24 goals for Bayern Munich in the German Championship, the latest of which came against Borussia Mönchengladbach in yesterday's match (3-1).

After this game, the captain of the English national team stated that the next match for Bayern would be a real test, and the team needed to be prepared for it. The next time Kane's team takes the field will be against the Bundesliga leader, Bayer Leverkusen.

Speaking to reporters, Kane said:

"We know that a really tough challenge awaits us on Saturday. They are a good team and play good football, but as always, football is something more. We must fight, show courage, and passion. And that's what we will do."

The former Tottenham star has demonstrated excellent form since moving to Munich in the summer. In 27 matches in all competitions, the forward has scored 28 goals and provided eight assists. He is on track to break the league's absolute record, currently held by Robert Lewandowski. In the 2020/21 season, the Pole managed to find the net 41 times against opponents.