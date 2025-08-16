Wedding of the year! Neymar's sister set to marry Brazilian footballer

Neymar's sister, Rafaella Santos, and Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa, better known as Gabigol, are entering a new chapter in their roller-coaster relationship.

The couple, who have broken up and reunited multiple times, have finally decided to take a serious step—tying the knot. According to journalist Leo Dias, the wedding could happen as early as this year. Sources close to the couple confirm it's not just about the ceremony: Rafaella and Gabriel are seriously considering starting a family together.

The romance between Rafaella and Gabigol has lasted more than a decade. Their relationship began back in 2015, but over the years they've endured at least seven breakups. The latest was in May, but now they're back together—and this time, it looks like they're more determined than ever. Rumor has it the couple wants to have a baby by the end of the year, and every detail of their plans is mapped out.