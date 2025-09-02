"We joked with Fermin": Yamal on Lopez's potential move to Chelsea

Teammates react to possible transfer.

Fermin Lopez was close to joining London’s Chelsea during the summer transfer window, but the move ultimately fell through. Now, Yamal has shared his thoughts on the potential transfer.

Details: According to the Spanish winger in an interview with TVE, he and Fermin Lopez shared a few laughs about the rumors. Yamal emphasized that his teammate is truly happy at Barcelona.

Quote: "We joked with Fermin about moving to England… but he’s happy at Barcelona. Nobody wants to leave here. We asked him about the offer from England, but Fermin said he feels great here and isn’t planning to leave," said Lamine Yamal.

For the record, Barcelona and Chelsea will face each other in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Their match is set for November 25 in London.

Reminder: UEFA has allowed Barcelona to return to Camp Nou as soon as the stadium is ready, which could even happen during the group stage.