“We have to wait for the right moment.” Alonso responds to Real Madrid rumors

For more than a year, Bayer Leverkusen's head coach, Xabi Alonso, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. These rumors have intensified following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, but the Spaniard remains steadfast in his current position.

Details: The Bayer manager stated that his focus is firmly on the "Pharmacists" right now, and any discussion about other clubs is unnecessary since they are also still in the hunt for silverware.

Quote: "You have a lot of questions on the same old topic, but I have nothing new to add—we have to wait. We've been in the football world for many years, we're all professionals. We're working well, we know there are always rumors, but my sole focus is on finishing the season strongly. I'm staying calm. I understand all of this, but it's not for me to talk about other clubs. They're in the title race, but the season isn't over yet. We have to wait, we're ready for anything—there's never been a problem in that sense. We have to wait for the right moment to have something to announce," said Alonso.

Reminder: Earlier, the media published a list of likely successors to Alonso at Bayer.