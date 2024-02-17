We have to play 90 minutes, not just one half. Guardiola assessed the performance against Chelsea

Manchester City's head coach, Pep Guardiola, commented on the draw with Chelsea (1:1) in the 25th round of the Premier League.

“We played incredible in the second half. The first half was not our levels but to compete against them teams you have to play 90 minutes not just one half. First half we were not in the right rhythm and second half we increase everything and it was a really good performance but we could not win.

We played good and had a lot of chances. It should be on target because we were so close but it is what it is. To play against that level of team you have to play for 94 minutes. Today that did not happen.

[We] continue on Tuesday. No one [else] plays because we were in Saudi Arabia to win the Club World Championship in there, [and we] try to recover and play a good game." Guardiola said.