WBO grants Usyk delay in negotiations with Parker

After claiming the status of undisputed heavyweight world champion, the WBO sanctioned a bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker. However, negotiations for this fight have been put on hold for now.

Details: According to Sky Sports, the World Boxing Organization has granted Usyk a delay in starting negotiations due to medical reasons. The 38-year-old Ukrainian cited back issues, along with the toll of his grueling recent bouts.

Usyk’s team director and CEO of the Ready to Fight platform, Serhiy Lapin, noted that Usyk wants to rest and will not rush his decision.