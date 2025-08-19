WBO grants Usyk delay in negotiations with Parker
After claiming the status of undisputed heavyweight world champion, the WBO sanctioned a bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker. However, negotiations for this fight have been put on hold for now.
Details: According to Sky Sports, the World Boxing Organization has granted Usyk a delay in starting negotiations due to medical reasons. The 38-year-old Ukrainian cited back issues, along with the toll of his grueling recent bouts.
Usyk’s team director and CEO of the Ready to Fight platform, Serhiy Lapin, noted that Usyk wants to rest and will not rush his decision.
Quote: “Over the past year and a half, Usyk has accomplished a historic feat by becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion twice. This demanded immense physical and psychological effort, as well as significant sacrifices.
The champion has earned the right to let his body recover from the brutal training camps and injuries that often go unnoticed from the outside. And, ultimately, he deserves to simply rest and spend time with his family. Most importantly, he has earned the right to choose his own future and take as much time as he needs to make his decision. So, guys, don’t push the horses,” Lapin stated.