Oleksandr Usyk suffers injury and requests delay in negotiations with Parker

The Ukrainian champion has sustained an injury that is preventing him from confirming his return to the ring.

Details: Today, SkySports' YouTube channel published an interview with the legendary promoter Frank Warren, who shed some light on the uncertainty surrounding the Usyk vs. Parker fight, which is mandated by the WBO.

The 73-year-old Warren revealed that reigning undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has picked up an injury and has asked for more time to determine the next steps in his career.

At this point, the organization's response to Usyk's request remains unknown.

Previously, the WBO ordered Usyk to make a mandatory title defense against Parker after the Ukrainian defeated Daniel Dubois in the title unification bout.

