"He was running away and crying" - Martin Bakole on sparring sessions with Usyk
A truly shocking statement.
Details: In an interview with Seconds Out Boxing, Congolese heavyweight Martin Bakole opened up about his sparring sessions with the two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk:
"Honestly, Usyk himself knows – every time I come to spar with him, I always give him trouble. They only give me two rounds. And those two rounds are pure hell. He knows it. The first time I sparred with him, I gave him a hard time, he started shouting, got angry, jumped out of the ring, started yelling at his coach. I’ve never said this before, but ask his team – they know. He was covered in blood. And that was just the first time." – said Bakole.
Bakole himself believes he could beat Usyk in an official bout, but claims the Ukrainian is avoiding a fight with him.
