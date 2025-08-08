The Ring updates its P4P rankings of the world's best boxers

The reputable portal The Ring has shared its latest take on the current top 10 pound-for-pound boxers in the world.

Details: The latest update brought just one change—WBC world champion Shakur Stevenson has climbed to ninth place, while WBC light-heavyweight world champion David Benavidez rounds out the top 10. The undisputed heavyweight world champion, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, continues to reign supreme at the top.

The full list is as follows:

1. Oleksandr Usyk.

2. Naoya Inoue.

3. Terence Crawford.

4. Dmitry Bivol.

5. Artur Beterbiev.

6. Jesse Rodriguez.

7. Junto Nakatani.

8. Saul Alvarez.

9. Shakur Stevenson.

10. David Benavidez.

Who do you think should be higher or lower ❓ pic.twitter.com/4TyeamrGr2 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) August 7, 2025

