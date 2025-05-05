Waterman Breaks the Drought as Coquimbo Coach Backs His Striker

Cecilio Waterman finally found the net for Coquimbo Unido, ending a long scoring drought and earning strong support from head coach Esteban González. The Panamanian striker’s goal helped seal a crucial win over O’Higgins, keeping the club among the top three in the Primera Division standings, according to RedGol.

The goal came after a clearance from Argentine defender Bruno Cabrera, which inadvertently turned into an assist. Waterman outpaced Nicolás Garrido and beat goalkeeper Omar Carabalí with a composed finish. “Of course it's important for the striker to score, but the responsibility doesn’t rest solely on them,” González stated.

The manager also praised Nicolás Johansen, who substituted in for Waterman in the 73rd minute, and highlighted the team’s strength in set pieces, with Cabrera scoring his second league goal of the season.

“We’re very happy for Cecilio and for Johansen’s contribution,” González said. “The team must grow in confidence and structure, regardless of some negative results. That belief remains intact.”

González, who started his tenure as an interim coach following Fernando Díaz’s departure, sees the team’s recent performance as proof of their resilience and ambition.

Next up, Coquimbo faces San Marcos de Arica in the final matchday of Copa Chile’s Group C, aiming to qualify alongside Deportes La Serena. After that, they’ll travel to face Unión La Calera in Matchday 11 of the league.