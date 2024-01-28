Waste of money. Ceferin commented on the spending of Saudi clubs

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin expressed his opinion on player transfers to Saudi clubs. He shared his views with The Guardian.

"The threat of the Saudi Pro League to European football? I'm not worried about that. I don't think football can be bought. I saw a survey showing that fans follow specific tournaments and teams, not players.

In Spain, 98% of fans didn't know where Benzema went, but 100% knew he played for Real Madrid. We see that some players are already returning.

I think there is a club owned by Saudis in England that is a good example of how to work. Newcastle didn't buy superstars, but they qualified for the Champions League. I was surprised: I expected them to buy many players for the new season, but it didn't happen, and they played very well. The way the Saudi Pro League operates is not the best option. It's a waste of money," - Ceferin said.