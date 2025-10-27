Was it the right call? Former referee explains why no penalty was awarded in the Araújo incident

Why it wasn’t a penalty.

El Clásico was packed with controversial moments involving players, referees, and VAR decisions. One of the most debated was the clash between Ronald Araújo and Dani Carvajal.

Details: Late in the match, after a cross into the penalty area, the Real Madrid captain appeared to push Barcelona’s captain in the back. However, the referees and VAR chose not to review the incident. Former referee Mateu Lahoz has now explained why a penalty was not awarded.

Quote: “The only reason a penalty wasn’t given for Carvajal’s foul on Araújo is because it was El Clásico. If this had been any other match, it would’ve been a penalty,” he said on a podcast.

🚨🎙️| Mateu Lahoz (ex-referee): “The only reason Carvajal's foul on Araújo wasn't given a penalty is because it's a Clàsico. If it was any other game, that's a pen.” #fcblive pic.twitter.com/iVoCT7TERl — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) October 26, 2025

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2–1 and strengthened their position at the top of La Liga. After ten rounds, Madrid have 27 points, while Barcelona sit on 22.

Reminder: In the 72nd minute, Alonso substituted Vinícius — a decision that enraged the player, who stormed off the pitch in frustration. It was later revealed what he said to his coach after a transcript of their exchange emerged.