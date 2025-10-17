WAFU-A U17 – Is Senegal ready to face Mali ?

Senegal says it's ready.

Senegal is preparing to face Mali on Saturday in the final of the WAFU-A U17 tournament in Bamako.



On the eve of this fateful match, Lionceaux coach Ousmane Diop displayed calm and confidence ahead of this final stage.



"We're preparing for the match like we did before. It's just a final, and we're ready. It's true, we're the defending champions, but today, the favorite is Mali. We're playing at their home ground, with the crowd behind us. They're a great team. We're two great footballing nations, and it's going to be a celebration," the Senegalese coach said at a press conference.



Having already reached the first stage of their mission, the Lionceaux, the reigning champions, have qualified for the next U17 AFCON.