WAFCON 2026 Qualifier: Where to Watch Benin vs Nigeria Live
The Super Falcons of Nigeria are set to take on the Amazons of Benin Republic in the first leg of the final qualifying round for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). The much-anticipated encounter will take place at the Stade de Kégué in Lomé, Togo, with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Nigerian time. The record ten-times WAFCON winner will be looking to claim an early advantage ahead of the decisive second leg in Abeokuta on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.
Benin vs Nigeria Match Details
- Competition: 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Qualifiers
- Round: Final Qualifying Round – First Leg
- Date: Friday, October 24, 2025
- Time: 4:00 p.m. (Nigerian Time)
- Venue: Stade de Kégué, Lomé, Togo
- Referee: Ngum Fatou
Where to Watch Benin vs Nigeria Live
Fans eager to watch the Benin vs Nigeria WAFCON 2026 Qualifier can stream the match live on CAF TV, with coverage available for free today, Friday, October 24.
To watch, simply visit CAF TV’s official website before kickoff and enjoy uninterrupted live coverage of the match. For fans outside Africa, a VPN connection can be used to access CAF TV’s stream, allowing supporters around the world to cheer on the Super Falcons as they begin their qualification campaign.
Match Preview
The Super Falcons, who are the bookmakers' heavy favourites, enter this fixture full of confidence following strong preparation under head coach Justine Madugu. First-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie assured fans during her press conference that the team is “mentally and physically ready” for the battle against Benin Republic.
“The spirit in camp is very high,” Nnadozie said. “From the moment we learned we’d face Benin Republic, we’ve been strategizing on how to defeat them. We are mentally and physically prepared.”
The Nigerian shot-stopper also thanked fans for their unwavering support, promising that the team will continue to deliver performances that make the nation proud.
“I want to say a big thank you to all Nigerian fans. They’ve been amazing and supportive from day one. The only way we can repay them is by continuing to win,” she added.