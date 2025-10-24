WAFCON 2026 Qualifier: Where to Watch Benin vs Nigeria Live

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are set to take on the Amazons of Benin Republic in the first leg of the final qualifying round for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). The much-anticipated encounter will take place at the Stade de Kégué in Lomé, Togo, with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Nigerian time. The record ten-times WAFCON winner will be looking to claim an early advantage ahead of the decisive second leg in Abeokuta on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

Benin vs Nigeria Match Details

Competition: 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Qualifiers

Round: Final Qualifying Round – First Leg

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Time: 4:00 p.m. (Nigerian Time)

Venue: Stade de Kégué, Lomé, Togo

Referee: Ngum Fatou

Where to Watch Benin vs Nigeria Live

Fans eager to watch the Benin vs Nigeria WAFCON 2026 Qualifier can stream the match live on CAF TV, with coverage available for free today, Friday, October 24.

To watch, simply visit CAF TV’s official website before kickoff and enjoy uninterrupted live coverage of the match. For fans outside Africa, a VPN connection can be used to access CAF TV’s stream, allowing supporters around the world to cheer on the Super Falcons as they begin their qualification campaign.

Match Preview

The Super Falcons, who are the bookmakers' heavy favourites, enter this fixture full of confidence following strong preparation under head coach Justine Madugu. First-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie assured fans during her press conference that the team is “mentally and physically ready” for the battle against Benin Republic.

“The spirit in camp is very high,” Nnadozie said. “From the moment we learned we’d face Benin Republic, we’ve been strategizing on how to defeat them. We are mentally and physically prepared.”

The Nigerian shot-stopper also thanked fans for their unwavering support, promising that the team will continue to deliver performances that make the nation proud.