Vitor Roque Credits Psychology Work for Breakthrough at Palmeiras

Vitor Roque became the star of the night after scoring a hat-trick in Palmeiras’ 4-1 win over Internacional, a result that lifted the São Paulo club to second place in the league table with 46 points. After a difficult start and doubts following his return from Spain, the young striker admitted that mental support has been essential for his resurgence.

“Football is like this. If you miss a goal, you’re the worst in the world. If you score, you’re the best. So it’s about being resilient. I’ve been talking a lot with the psychologist and that has helped me a lot,” he explained after his standout performance.

Roque endured a 13-game drought before his first goal for Palmeiras, which came on May 4 in a 1-0 win over Vasco. He described it then as a “relief.” Since breaking the ice, his production has soared to 10 goals and four assists.

Reflecting on his display against Internacional, he called it “the perfect hat-trick. I’m very happy and I just have to be grateful for this moment. God has sustained me and the goals are coming.”

Palmeiras are unbeaten in five league games, with four wins and one draw, and will face Fortaleza at Allianz Parque next Saturday. With new-found confidence, Roque stressed the importance of consistency: “We need to keep the same focus.”