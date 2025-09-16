Vinícius unhappy at Real Madrid — what’s the issue?

The Brazilian is frustrated with his situation.

Real Madrid have changed head coaches, and Xabi Alonso, now at the helm, does not see Vinícius as a central figure in his plans — something the forward is unwilling to accept.

Details: According to El Chiringuito TV, Vinícius Júnior is unsettled at the club. He had agreed to take on a new role following Kylian Mbappé’s arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu, but he now feels that his efforts are not being rewarded by Alonso.

So far this season, Vinícius has not completed a single match. In one game, he even started on the bench and only came on for the final 28 minutes. To date, he has recorded two goals and one assist. He also missed Brazil’s most recent international break and did not travel for national team duty.

