Vinícius clashes with Pedri and Ferran Torres during El Clásico — what happened?

Another heated exchange between Real and Barça players.
Football news Today, 05:47
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2–1 in El Clásico, but tensions ran high throughout and after the match, leading to several on-field confrontations.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, Vinícius became involved in a dispute with two Barcelona players — Pedri and Ferran Torres — during the game. The incident unfolded while Pedri was speaking with the referees, when Vinícius approached and remarked that Pedri was “not a real captain.”

Pedri tried to calm the situation, but the Brazilian snapped back: “Don’t touch me, don’t let him touch me. He’s always talking, always talking.” Vinícius also reportedly called Ferran Torres a whiner, claiming that “he just talks and talks.”

Reminder: In the 90+10th minute, Barcelona midfielder Pedri received his second yellow card and was sent off. The incident ignited a mass confrontation between players from both sides. Tempers flared on the pitch, forcing the referee to step in and restore order.

