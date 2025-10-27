Vinícius clashes with Pedri and Ferran Torres during El Clásico — what happened?

Another heated exchange between Real and Barça players.

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2–1 in El Clásico, but tensions ran high throughout and after the match, leading to several on-field confrontations.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, Vinícius became involved in a dispute with two Barcelona players — Pedri and Ferran Torres — during the game. The incident unfolded while Pedri was speaking with the referees, when Vinícius approached and remarked that Pedri was “not a real captain.”

Pedri tried to calm the situation, but the Brazilian snapped back: “Don’t touch me, don’t let him touch me. He’s always talking, always talking.” Vinícius also reportedly called Ferran Torres a whiner, claiming that “he just talks and talks.”

Reminder: In the 90+10th minute, Barcelona midfielder Pedri received his second yellow card and was sent off. The incident ignited a mass confrontation between players from both sides. Tempers flared on the pitch, forcing the referee to step in and restore order.