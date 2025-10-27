Vinícius’ camp puzzled by coach’s decision to substitute him

Growing tension within the team.

Real Madrid claimed victory over Barcelona in the tenth round of La Liga, but the conflict between Vinícius and Xabi Alonso has left many baffled.

Details: According to Mario Cortegana, those close to the Brazilian forward are struggling to understand why Xabi Alonso decided to take him off, especially given that Vinícius was playing well at the time.

In the 72nd minute, Alonso substituted Vinícius — a decision that enraged the player, who stormed off the pitch in frustration. It was later revealed what he said to his coach after a transcript of their exchange emerged.

Reminder: After the match, Vinícius reflected on the game, admitting that neither he nor his teammates intended to offend anyone — not the supporters, nor the young players.