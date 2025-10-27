ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Vinícius’ camp puzzled by coach’s decision to substitute him

Vinícius’ camp puzzled by coach’s decision to substitute him

Growing tension within the team.
Football news Today, 08:11
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Vinícius’ camp puzzled by coach’s decision to substitute him Getty Images

Real Madrid claimed victory over Barcelona in the tenth round of La Liga, but the conflict between Vinícius and Xabi Alonso has left many baffled.

Details: According to Mario Cortegana, those close to the Brazilian forward are struggling to understand why Xabi Alonso decided to take him off, especially given that Vinícius was playing well at the time.

In the 72nd minute, Alonso substituted Vinícius — a decision that enraged the player, who stormed off the pitch in frustration. It was later revealed what he said to his coach after a transcript of their exchange emerged.

Reminder: After the match, Vinícius reflected on the game, admitting that neither he nor his teammates intended to offend anyone — not the supporters, nor the young players.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Real Madrid unhappy with Vinícius’ behaviour — what’s next for the player? Football news Today, 09:44 Real Madrid unhappy with Vinícius’ behaviour — what’s next for the player?
Real Madrid to appeal red card shown to Lunin Football news Today, 09:13 Real Madrid to appeal red card shown to Lunin
Vinícius clashes with Pedri and Ferran Torres during El Clásico — what happened? Football news Today, 05:47 Vinícius clashes with Pedri and Ferran Torres during El Clásico — what happened?
Vinícius addresses Real Madrid fans after El Clásico Football news Today, 03:58 Vinícius addresses Real Madrid fans after El Clásico
Xabi Alonso matches Zinedine Zidane’s record that had stood since 2016 Football news Today, 03:32 Xabi Alonso matches Zinedine Zidane’s record that had stood since 2016
Was it the right call? Former referee explains why no penalty was awarded in the Araújo incident Football news Today, 03:00 Was it the right call? Former referee explains why no penalty was awarded in the Araújo incident
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores