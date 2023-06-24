Viktor Tsygankov can go to the Portuguese top club

"Benfica," "Braga," and "Porto" are interested in winger Viktor Tsyhankov from "Girona" and the Ukrainian national team, according to journalist Álvaro Cunial's Twitter.

According to the source, Portuguese clubs are considering the possibility of acquiring the 25-year-old player in the summer transfer window. However, the Ukrainian does not want to move to Portugal and prefers to continue his career in Spain.

Tsyhankov joined "Girona" in January 2023 from Kyiv's "Dynamo." The transfer fee amounted to five million euros. In the current season, he has played 19 matches in all competitions for the Spanish club, scoring three goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.