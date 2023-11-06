VIDEO. Vegas suffered their first loss of the season

On the night of November 6, two matches took place in the NHL.

The New Jersey Devils beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on the road. The meeting took place at the United Center in Chicago.

Dawson Mercer (14th minute), Max Willman (15'), Curtis Lazar (45') and Michael MacLeod (60') scored for the winners.

At the same time, Taylor Hall (2') and Ryan Donato (56') scored for the hosts.

At the moment, the Devils have scored 15 points, and they were able to climb to third place in the NHL Eastern Conference table. The Blackhawks are in 13th place in the West.

In the second match of the day, Vegas suffered its first defeat of the season. The team lost to the Anaheim Ducks with a score of 2:4.