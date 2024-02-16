VIDEO. Truly a masterpiece. UEFA names the best goal of the week in the Champions League

UEFA has announced the winner in the category for the best goal of the departing week in the Champions League.

The most beautiful goal was predictably awarded to the masterpiece by Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz in the match against RB Leipzig. The Spanish footballer elegantly maneuvered with the ball, outplaying several defenders, and skillfully shot straight into the corner from outside the penalty area.

Following the match against RB Leipzig, Diaz was recognized as the best player. Despite being unable to complete the game due to an injury, according to Spanish media reports, he will be ready for the upcoming match against Rayo Vallecano.

This goal marked Diaz's eighth in the current season across all competitions. It was previously revealed that he has chosen to represent Spain internationally rather than Morocco.