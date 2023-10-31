VIDEO: Sensational upset at the Paris Masters. Safiullin shocks the world 2nd racket Alcaraz

On October 31, a 1/16 final match of the ATP 1000 tournament in Paris, France, took place between Roman Safiullin (ATP 45) and Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, ATP 2).

The game concluded with an unexpected victory for the neutral player in two sets, lasting 1 hour and 39 minutes.

ATP 1000 Paris. Indoor Hard Court.

1/16 Final. October 31.

Roman Safiullin - Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) [2] - 6:3, 6:4

This marked the first meeting between the two players.

It's worth noting that in the opening round, Alcaraz received a bye due to his second seed status, while Safiullin won his initial match against Alexander Müller with a score of 7:6 (7:4), 6:3.

In the 1/8 final of the Paris Masters, Safiullin will face Karen Khachanov.

Video Highlights of the Roman Safiullin vs. Carlos Alcaraz match