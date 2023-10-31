RU RU NG NG
Main News Tennis news VIDEO: Sensational upset at the Paris Masters. Safiullin shocks the world 2nd racket Alcaraz

VIDEO: Sensational upset at the Paris Masters. Safiullin shocks the world 2nd racket Alcaraz

Tennis news Yesterday, 18:22
Leo Peterson Dailysports's expert Leo Peterson
VIDEO: Sensational upset at the Paris Masters. Safiullin shocks the world 2nd racket Alcaraz VIDEO: Sensational upset at the Paris Masters. Safiullin shocks the world 2nd racket Alcaraz

On October 31, a 1/16 final match of the ATP 1000 tournament in Paris, France, took place between Roman Safiullin (ATP 45) and Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, ATP 2).

The game concluded with an unexpected victory for the neutral player in two sets, lasting 1 hour and 39 minutes.

ATP 1000 Paris. Indoor Hard Court.

1/16 Final. October 31.

Roman Safiullin - Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) [2] - 6:3, 6:4

This marked the first meeting between the two players.

It's worth noting that in the opening round, Alcaraz received a bye due to his second seed status, while Safiullin won his initial match against Alexander Müller with a score of 7:6 (7:4), 6:3.

In the 1/8 final of the Paris Masters, Safiullin will face Karen Khachanov.

Video Highlights of the Roman Safiullin vs. Carlos Alcaraz match

Popular news
Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night
Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid
It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh
VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder became a goalkeeper in the 90th+ minute and saved a penalty Football news Today, 01:20 VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder became a goalkeeper in the 90th+ minute and saved a penalty
Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's hard-fought Saudi Cup win Football news Today, 00:40 Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's hard-fought Saudi Cup win
Carabao Cup 2023-2024: the first quarter-finalists have been determined Football news Yesterday, 17:43 Carabao Cup 2023-2024: the first quarter-finalists have been determined
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:29 Lyon coach spoke for the first time about the attack by Marseille fans Boxing News Today, 06:21 The Usyk-Fury fight will not take place in December. New deadlines announced Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:00 FourFourTwo named the top 10 best right-backs in the world Football news Today, 03:30 Basel did not score a single goal in October. The team is heading for elimination Football news Today, 03:00 Eden Hazard talks about what he's doing after retiring Football news Today, 02:30 Ronaldinho recalled the advice he gave Messi at the start of his career Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 01:40 Video. «F**king illegal». Ngannou accuses Fury of employing a forbidden strike
Sport Predictions
Football Today TS Galaxy vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: predictions and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on the EFL Cup match on November 1, 2023 Football Today Saarbrücken vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Ipswich vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Chelsea vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023