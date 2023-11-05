VIDEO. Mikaelian knocked out Makabu in the third round and won the WBC title

In Miami, USA, at the "Casino Miami Jai Alai" arena, a boxing evening took place yesterday. The main event of the evening was a bout for the championship in the light heavyweight division (up to 90.7 kg) and the WBC title.

In the ring, Germany's native of Armenia, Noel Gevor Mikaelian (27-2, 12 KOs), faced off against the former champion from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ilunga Makabu (29-4, 25 KOs).

The fight began at a steady pace, but it was evident from the early minutes of the match that the southpaw, Makabu, was predictably slower than his opponent and frequently found himself off balance.

In the second round, Ilunga was knocked down after a series of punches, and after he managed to get back on his feet before the bell, he had to endure a barrage of his opponent's attacks.

At the beginning of the third round, Makabu was caught by a right hook from his opponent and was once again on the canvas. He managed to rise to his feet, but the referee stopped the match.

...a tak wyglądał koniec Ilungi Makabu. Patrząc na nowego mistrza WBC Mikaeliana i pozostałych championów cruiser: Jai Opetaia to zunifikuje, bez większych problemów. pic.twitter.com/OTMqsGCK2I — przemek garczarczyk (@garnekmedia) November 5, 2023

As a result, Noel Gevor Mikaelian became the holder of the vacant WBC belt and the champion in the light heavyweight division.