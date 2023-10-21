VIDEO. Columbus and New Jersey scored their second win of the season. Results of NHL matches

On the night of October 21, two NHL matches transpired.

Columbus Blue Jackets hosted Calgary Flames at Nationwide Arena. Although the Canadian squad put up a spirited performance and registered more shots on goal, it was the hosts who emerged victorious in the contest, prevailing with a score of 3:1.

In the second match, New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils engaged in a closely-fought battle, ultimately extending the game into overtime. In this extra period, the visitors managed to secure a 5:4 triumph over the New York-based team.

In the Western Conference, Vegas Golden Knights continue to lead, boasting four clean victories and one in overtime out of their five matches. However, Colorado Avalanche is closely trailing, having achieved three regulation-time victories and one in overtime after four games. The Denver-based club will contest its fifth match later tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Standings provided by Sofascore

In the Eastern Conference, four teams currently share the top spot. Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, and Philadelphia Flyers all have three clean victories apiece after three matches played. All these clubs are set to compete in their respective matches on the following night.

