RU RU NG NG
Main News Hockey news VIDEO. Columbus and New Jersey scored their second win of the season. Results of NHL matches

VIDEO. Columbus and New Jersey scored their second win of the season. Results of NHL matches

Hockey news Today, 02:17
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
VIDEO. Columbus and New Jersey scored their second win of the season. Results of NHL matches VIDEO. Columbus and New Jersey scored their second win of the season. Results of NHL matches

On the night of October 21, two NHL matches transpired.

Columbus Blue Jackets hosted Calgary Flames at Nationwide Arena. Although the Canadian squad put up a spirited performance and registered more shots on goal, it was the hosts who emerged victorious in the contest, prevailing with a score of 3:1.

In the second match, New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils engaged in a closely-fought battle, ultimately extending the game into overtime. In this extra period, the visitors managed to secure a 5:4 triumph over the New York-based team.

In the Western Conference, Vegas Golden Knights continue to lead, boasting four clean victories and one in overtime out of their five matches. However, Colorado Avalanche is closely trailing, having achieved three regulation-time victories and one in overtime after four games. The Denver-based club will contest its fifth match later tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Standings provided by Sofascore
Standings provided by Sofascore

In the Eastern Conference, four teams currently share the top spot. Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, and Philadelphia Flyers all have three clean victories apiece after three matches played. All these clubs are set to compete in their respective matches on the following night.

Standings provided by Sofascore
Standings provided by Sofascore
Popular news
The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000 Football news Yesterday, 23:23 The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000
Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season Football news Yesterday, 23:07 Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season
Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview Hockey news Yesterday, 17:43 Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview
German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder Football news Yesterday, 16:26 German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder
Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar Football news Yesterday, 16:09 Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar
Perez wants Mbappe to guarantee his move to Real Madrid in advance Football news Yesterday, 15:32 Perez wants Mbappe to guarantee his move to Real Madrid in advance
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 02:17 VIDEO. Columbus and New Jersey scored their second win of the season. Results of NHL matches Tennis news Yesterday, 23:37 A lot of money – a lot of tournaments. Masters tournament may appear in Saudi Arabia Tennis news Yesterday, 23:32 Without Alcaraz, but with Djokovic and Swiatek. The teams that will participate in the United Cup Football news Yesterday, 23:23 The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000 Football news Yesterday, 23:07 Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season Hockey news Yesterday, 18:50 Need ascend to a higher level. An NHL superstar has commented on the underwhelming start Football news Yesterday, 18:34 The number of injured players has decreased. Balde and Yamal will play for Barcelona on the weekend Football news Yesterday, 18:19 Not Superman now, but still among the elite. Carragher assessed Van Dijk Hockey news Yesterday, 17:43 Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview Football news Yesterday, 17:40 He is capable of performing at a significantly higher level. Ten Hag has faith in Onana
Sport Predictions
Football Today Preston vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football Today Liverpool vs Everton predictions and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football Today Verona vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football Today Union vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football Today Darmstadt vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football Today Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football Today Brentford vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football Today Newcastle vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023