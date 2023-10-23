RU RU NG NG
Main News Hockey news VIDEO. Boston and Detroit achieved their fifth consecutive victories in the new NHL season

VIDEO. Boston and Detroit achieved their fifth consecutive victories in the new NHL season

Hockey news Today, 00:11
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
VIDEO. Boston and Detroit achieved their fifth consecutive victories in the new NHL season VIDEO. Boston and Detroit achieved their fifth consecutive victories in the new NHL season

On the night of October 23, regular NHL matches took place.

  • Dailysports introduces readers to all the results of the game day:

Boston hockey players played against Anaheim and were able to get their fifth victory in a row at the start of the season. The meeting ended with a score of 3:1. Mathieu Poitre scored two goals for the visitors, and Brad Marchand scored another accurate shot. Mason McTavish scored for the home team.

In the second match of the day, the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Calgary Flames in their arena. The meeting ended with a score of 6:2 (2:0, 2:2, 2:0).

Interestingly, this was also the Detroit Red Wings' fifth win in a row. At the start of the season they suffered their only defeat.

For the Detroit Red Wings, goals were scored by Alex DeBrincat (hat trick), Joseph Veleno, Dylan Larkin, Jake Wallman and

Andrew Mangipani and James Reimer scored for the visitors.

Thus, Boston and the Detroit Red Wings currently lead the Eastern Conference with 10 points.

Popular news
Fans tried to disrupt the Ajax match. The team lost and dropped into the relegation zone Football news Today, 00:58 Fans tried to disrupt the Ajax match. The team lost and dropped into the relegation zone
VIDEO. 17-year-old Barcelona talent sets La Liga record Football news Today, 00:22 VIDEO. 17-year-old Barcelona talent sets La Liga record
Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round Football news 21 oct 2023, 16:52 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round
The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000 Football news 20 oct 2023, 23:23 The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000
Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season Football news 20 oct 2023, 23:07 Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season
Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview Hockey news 20 oct 2023, 17:43 Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:58 Fans tried to disrupt the Ajax match. The team lost and dropped into the relegation zone Football news Today, 00:22 VIDEO. 17-year-old Barcelona talent sets La Liga record Hockey news Today, 00:11 VIDEO. Boston and Detroit achieved their fifth consecutive victories in the new NHL season Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Barcelona defeated Athletic thanks to a goal by the debutant Football news Yesterday, 16:47 Juventus defeated Milan thanks to Locatelli's goal Football news Yesterday, 16:24 Jose Mourinho shared his working methods Football news Yesterday, 15:57 The impact of Messi and Neymar leaving PSG has become known Basketball news Yesterday, 15:29 Golden State will do everything possible to extend the contract with their star player Football news Yesterday, 14:55 Mason Mount explained why he chose the number 7 for his jersey Football news Yesterday, 14:32 The French national team will travel to games by trains
Sport Predictions
Football Today Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Valencia vs Cadiz predictios and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Norwich vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Sevilla vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023