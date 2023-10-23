VIDEO. Boston and Detroit achieved their fifth consecutive victories in the new NHL season

On the night of October 23, regular NHL matches took place.

Dailysports introduces readers to all the results of the game day:

Boston hockey players played against Anaheim and were able to get their fifth victory in a row at the start of the season. The meeting ended with a score of 3:1. Mathieu Poitre scored two goals for the visitors, and Brad Marchand scored another accurate shot. Mason McTavish scored for the home team.

In the second match of the day, the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Calgary Flames in their arena. The meeting ended with a score of 6:2 (2:0, 2:2, 2:0).

Interestingly, this was also the Detroit Red Wings' fifth win in a row. At the start of the season they suffered their only defeat.

For the Detroit Red Wings, goals were scored by Alex DeBrincat (hat trick), Joseph Veleno, Dylan Larkin, Jake Wallman and

Andrew Mangipani and James Reimer scored for the visitors.

Thus, Boston and the Detroit Red Wings currently lead the Eastern Conference with 10 points.