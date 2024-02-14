On February 13th, a match of the 32nd round of the Championship took place between Rotherham and Hull City. The game ended with a score of 2-1 in favor of the guests.

The Tigers were trailing 0-1 until the 71st minute when 22-year-old Englishman Jaden Philogene scored an incredible rabona goal.

Unfortunately, the home defender Cameron Humphreys slightly redirected the ball with his head. Championship analysts considered this to have influenced the goal scored, attributing what was actually Philogene's masterpiece to Humphreys as an own goal.

In the 75th minute, Noah Ohio scored the second goal for Hull City, securing victory for his team.

Currently, Hull City occupies the 7th position in the Championship table with 48 points, while Rotherham sits at the bottom in the 24th place with 19 points.

VIDEO. A masterpiece rabona goal by a Hull City footballer was stolen in England