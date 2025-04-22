Vidal Sparks Colo-Colo vs. Racing Clash: “Tuesday We’ll All Celebrate”

Arturo Vidal has once again stirred controversy ahead of a crucial Copa Libertadores fixture. Speaking on his streaming channel, the Colo-Colo midfielder made a bold prediction ahead of Tuesday’s match against Argentina’s Racing Club in the third round of Group E. “You’ll see the real Colo-Colo on Tuesday. We’ll all celebrate, God willing. My favorite goal will be the one I score that day,” he said, as reported by Golazo24.

Vidal has a history of heating up matches, having already taunted Racing earlier this year following a pre-season friendly loss. Now, with Colo-Colo holding just one point from two fixtures — a draw with Bucaramanga and a suspended game against Fortaleza — his words add spice to a high-stakes showdown.

The Chilean international’s off-field controversies have often matched his on-field achievements. From a DUI in 2015 to nightclub incidents in Germany and Italy, and suspension-inducing behavior with the national team, Vidal’s past includes altercations with police, missed flights, and fines, though also major titles and legendary status at home.

In Group E, Racing sits second with three points, trailing Atlético Bucaramanga, while Colo-Colo is third. With a recent Libertadores elimination at the hands of River Plate still fresh in memory, Tuesday’s clash at Estadio Monumental could be pivotal—not only for the standings but for Vidal’s fiery vow to celebrate.