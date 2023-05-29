Victories of "Real Madrid," "Barcelona," and "Atletico": Results of the 37th round of La Liga

Matches of the 37th round of the Spanish championship took place. It is worth noting the victories of "Real Madrid," "Barcelona," and "Atletico" over "Sevilla," "Mallorca," and "Real Sociedad."

"Sevilla" - "Real" - 1:2 (1:1)

Goals: Mir, 3 - 1:0, Rodrigo, 29 - 1:1, Rodrigo, 69 - 1:1

"Barcelona" - "Mallorca" - 3:0 (2:0)

Goals: Fati, 1 - 1:0, Fati, 24 - 2:0, Gavi, 70 - 3:0

"Atletico" - "Real Sociedad" - 2:1 (1:0)

Goals: Griezmann, 37 - 1:0, Molina, 73 - 2:0, Serlot, 88 - 2:1

"Valencia" - "Espanyol" - 2:2 (1:1)

Goals: Lopez, 38 - 1:0, Montes, 40 - 1:1, Braithwaite, 50 - 1:2, Lino, 90+3 - 2:2

"Getafe" - "Osasuna" - 2:1 (1:1)

Goals: Avila, 2 - 0:1, Mata, 39 - 1:1, Mata, 90 - 2:1

"Cadiz" - "Celta" - 1:0 (0:0)

Goal: Sobrino, 53 - 1:0

"Athletic" - "Elche" - 0:1 (0:0)

Goal: Boye, 90 - 0:1

"Almeria" - "Valladolid" - 0:0

"Girona" - "Betis" - 1:2 (1:0)

Goals: Gutierrez, 36 - 1:0, Iglesias, 47 - 1:1, Iglesias, 77 - 1:2

"Rayo Vallecano" - "Villarreal" - 2:1 (0:0)

Goals: de Tomas, 56 - 1:0, Palazon, 63 - 2:0, Lo Celso, 83 - 2:1

Team standings: "Barcelona" - 88, "Real Madrid" - 77, "Atletico" - 76, "Real Sociedad" - 68, "Villarreal" - 63, "Betis" - 59, "Osasuna," "Athletic" - 50, "Girona," "Rayo Vallecano," "Sevilla" - 49, "Mallorca" - 47, "Valencia," "Getafe" - 41, "Almeria," "Celta" - 40, "Valladolid" - 39, "Cadiz" - 38, "Espanyol" - 36, "Elche" - 24.

Don't miss: Isco could return to Madrid.