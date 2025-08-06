Victor Osimhen shines in groom’s attire at his unveiling after Galatasaray transfer

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen has recently signed a full contract with the Turkish club following a year-long loan. For his official unveiling, the striker arrived in full regalia, sharing the striking photos on his Instagram page.

Osimhen looked stunning in a white tuxedo over a crisp dress shirt with a bow tie, satin lapels, and impeccably tailored black trousers. In this ensemble, he resembled a groom at his own wedding more than a footballer at a club presentation.

As a reminder, Victor Osimhen is now officially a Galatasaray player— the Turkish club purchased the striker’s contract from Napoli. The transfer fee totaled €40 million upfront, with an additional €35 million due in a year.

Last season, the Nigerian forward made 41 appearances for Galatasaray across all competitions, scoring 37 goals and providing 8 assists. Osimhen’s contributions were instrumental in helping the club secure both the Turkish Super Lig title and the Turkish Cup.